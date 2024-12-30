A Year of Telecom Mergers and Acquisitions

Fiber broadband saw a flurry of major deals in 2024. Major mobile carriers are expected to continue snapping up fiber providers in the coming year, as they look to offer converged services in a regulatory environment that looks to be getting friendlier.

News that Verizon was looking to acquire Frontier in early September was seen by analysts as the beginning of this trend in earnest. The deal, valued at $20 billion, would see Verizon take on Frontier’s 7.6 million-location footprint across 25 states in addition to the carrier’s existing 18 million fiber passings. It’s expected to close in mid-2025.

All told, the first three quarters of 2024 saw global telecom M&A deal value surge to approximately $90 billion, according to Bain & Co.. This represented a significant increase from about $24 billion during the same period in 2023. The Americas accounted for 63% of this global total.

“We have been arguing for a couple of years that all the fiber assets would eventually be rolled up into the three big national carriers,” New Street Research’s Jonathan Chaplin wrote at the time. “We thought the big deals would start in earnest in late 2025 or 2026. But we always knew that if one carrier started the process, others would have to follow swiftly because there are three wireless carriers and only one fiber asset in every market with a fiber asset.”