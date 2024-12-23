State broadband heads forged ahead with preparations to get BEAD grants out the door in 2024 — over a steady stream of GOP grumbling. There’s been talk among the party and industry watchers about potential changes under the incoming Trump administration, while the agency running the program has maintained nothing too disruptive is on the horizon.

At least 17 states have begun fielding project proposals under the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, with at least another six scheduled to begin early next year. Three states — Louisiana , Delaware , and Nevada — have released tentative spending plans. State broadband offices are the ones ultimately implementing the Infrastructure Act program, and it looks a bit different in each state and territory.

The 12 Days of Broadband (click to open) On the First Day of broadband, my true love sent to me:

An extra-planetary-life-promoting tech billionaire set on electing a president .

On the Second Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me: 23 million served by the Affordable Connectivity Program .

On the Third Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:

3rd year without the Federal Communications Commission having spectrum auction authority .

On the Fourth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:

$42.5 billion in Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment funds already allocated.

On the Fifth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:

5,500 active satellites currently in Low-Earth Orbit.

On the Sixth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:

6 years of service at the FCC by Commissioner and Chairman-designate Brendan Carr.

On the Seventh Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:

70 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually consumed by 2,700 data centers in the U.S.

On the Eighth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:

$8 billion dollars in annual Universal Service Funds.

On the Ninth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:

$90 billion in global telecom Merger & Acquisition deals value in 2024.

On the Tenth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:

100 broadband-related rulemakings at the FCC relying on Chevron Deference.

On the Eleventh Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:

Nearly 11 years to complete the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, complete with defaulted locations.

On the Twelfth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:

12 Senators and Representatives signing the Andreessen-Horowitz “Little Tech” agenda.

Almost every state has finished its mandatory challenge process, a chance for nonprofits, local governments, and ISPs to contest government broadband coverage data that determines which homes and businesses are eligible, according to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the Commerce Department agency tasked with managing the program, setting national guidelines, and approving state implementation plans.