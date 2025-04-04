Everstream Solutions Proposes to Delay Pennsylvania Market Exit

WASHINGTON, Apr. 4, 2025 – A communications provider serving five Mid-Atlantic states has proposed to remain in the Pennsylvania market until the end of 2025 – a response to opposition to an earlier cutoff.

Everstream Solutions, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, will continue to provide service in Pennsylvania until December 31, 2025, following a Wednesday proposal to the Federal Communications Commission to maintain the integrity of the state’s 911 networks.

Everstream originally planned to exit the Pennsylvania market by June 30, 2025, as a component of a broader withdrawal from multiple states.

The company’s departure from Pennsylvania was opposed by the Coudersport, Pa.-based Zito Media Communications and TDS Telecom, based in Madison, Wis. Zito argued in a March 20 filing with the FCC that, despite taking proactive steps to find a new provider in rural areas of Pennsylvania where they provide service, it had yet to find a suitable substitute.

Zito further said that Everstream’s fiber network was essential for call routing during emergencies and that a single outage without a replacement provider could result in a shutdown of 911 call centers in several counties across the state.

Everstream currently serves locations in five states and offers emergency network services to its customers, including Pennsylvania, where it provides redundancy support for the state’s critical 911 call centers, which are also supported by Zito.

In response to the proposed extension of Everstream service in Pennsylvania, TDS Telecom withdrew its protest and acknowledged that it would have enough time to complete the migration of customers onto alternative networks.

Zito has yet to respond to Everstream’s extension proposal and has not withdrawn its protest.