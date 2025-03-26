FCC Asked to Block Provider from Shutting Down in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2025 — Zito Media Communications has filed an opposition with the Federal Communications Commission to block Everstream Solutions LLC’s planned discontinuance of fiber services in Pennsylvania, citing critical public safety concerns.

Everstream, a non-dominant telecommunications provider, has applied to terminate all services in Pennsylvania by June 30, 2025, as part of a broader exit from multiple states. However, Zito argued that this move would disrupt Pennsylvania’s Next Generation 911 system and weaken emergency communications infrastructure relied upon by first responders.

“Everstream’s proposed discontinuance of service would result in an unreliable network that could have a significant and detrimental impact on statewide public safety communication in Pennsylvania—putting both communities and lives at risk,” Zito’s opposition application said.

Zito provides broadband, phone, and emergency network services across Pennsylvania, including support for the state’s Emergency Services IP Network and the Southern Alleghenies 911 Cooperative.

The company relies on Everstream’s fiber to ensure redundancy in emergency call routing. Without a replacement provider, Zito warns, the shutdown could leave 911 call centers in several counties—including Somerset, Bedford, and York on the border with Maryland—more vulnerable to outages.

Zito contends that finding alternative providers before the June deadline is unlikely, as fiber infrastructure in these remote regions is limited and new construction would take significant time. The company is urging the FCC to deny Everstream’s request, citing previous agency rulings that blocked service terminations affecting public safety.