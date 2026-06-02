FCC Announces New Lab Chief in Office of Engineering and Technology

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2026 — The Federal Communications Commission has appointed a new lab chief to serve in the Office of Engineering and Technology.

Cliff Jones joins the OET as Associate Chief and Chief of the Laboratory Division. He offers more than 33 years of telecommunications experience and infrastructure knowledge, including 18 years at Verizon and 14 years at Comcast.

“Cliff brings the supervisory strength, technical authority, compliance expertise, and transformational leadership essential for this role,” OET Chief Andrew Hendrickson said. “He will be an outstanding addition to OET.”