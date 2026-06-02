FCC Announces New Lab Chief in Office of Engineering and Technology
Verizon’s Cliff Jones brings more than three decades of telecom leadership experience
Lincoln Patience
WASHINGTON, June 2, 2026 — The Federal Communications Commission has appointed a new lab chief to serve in the Office of Engineering and Technology.
Cliff Jones joins the OET as Associate Chief and Chief of the Laboratory Division. He offers more than 33 years of telecommunications experience and infrastructure knowledge, including 18 years at Verizon and 14 years at Comcast.
“Cliff brings the supervisory strength, technical authority, compliance expertise, and transformational leadership essential for this role,” OET Chief Andrew Hendrickson said. “He will be an outstanding addition to OET.”
Jones most recently served as Verizon’s Associate Director of Cloud Operations, managing the security controls and regulatory compliance of Verizon’s 5G network at the national and international levels. He also played a pivotal role in modernizing Verizon’s and Comcast’s digital infrastructure towards data centers and artificial intelligence.