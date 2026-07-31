BEAD Participants Could Face Tough Finances: Moffett
NTIA has been adamant that it’s preventing defaults
Jake Neenan
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, July 29, 2026 – Rural fiber providers participating in the government’s flagship broadband expansion program might have a difficult road ahead, according to one telecom analyst.
“We’d predict there will be a lot of bankruptcies among the [fiber-to-the-home] builders that won over 70% of the monies,” MoffettNathanson founder Craig Moffett wrote in a Wednesday investor note.
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