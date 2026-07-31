Spectrum

Lawmakers Want FCC, NTIA to Protect Wi-Fi at WRC

House members expect China to try to ‘undermine continued international support for unlicensed use of the 6 GHz band’

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Lawmakers Want FCC, NTIA to Protect Wi-Fi at WRC
Photo of Rep. April McClain Delaney, D-Md., at the 2026 State of the Net show from the Internet Education Foundation. Used with permission.

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2026 – A bipartisan group of 19 lawmakers want U.S. telecom regulators to protect Wi-Fi spectrum at next year’s global spectrum management conference.

The lawmakers, led by Rep. April McClain Delaney, D-Md., said they were “particularly concerned” about China’s desire to “expand or normalize” mobile use in the 6 GigaHertz (GHz) band.

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Spectrum China April McClain-Delaney FCC NTIA WRC-27 ITU Doreen Bogdan-Martin

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