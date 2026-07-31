Lawmakers Want FCC, NTIA to Protect Wi-Fi at WRC

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2026 – A bipartisan group of 19 lawmakers want U.S. telecom regulators to protect Wi-Fi spectrum at next year’s global spectrum management conference.

The lawmakers, led by Rep. April McClain Delaney, D-Md., said they were “particularly concerned” about China’s desire to “expand or normalize” mobile use in the 6 GigaHertz (GHz) band.