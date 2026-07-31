AI

EU to Crack Down on AI Deepfakes, Illicit Imagery and Hacking with New Team in Brussels

Companies failing to adhere to the regulations could face fines or market access restrictions.

Associated Press

Associated Press

3 min read
EU to Crack Down on AI Deepfakes, Illicit Imagery and Hacking with New Team in Brussels
Photo Henna Virkkunen from EuroNews

BRUSSELS, July 31, 2026 (AP) — The European Union rolled out a new team on Friday to rein in AI companies across the world, in one of the most aggressive regulations the high-tech sector has so far faced as fears rise over the risks the rapidly advancing technology poses to people, politics and prosperity.

Brussels aims to track the use of AI models for violations of its new regulations, like the publishing of sexually explicit material, fake photos and videos, and cyber threats to public infrastructure. When the bloc's AI Act comes into force on Sunday, AI companies will be required to make clear to consumers with labels or digital watermarks that chatbots or imagery are generated with AI.

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