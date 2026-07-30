Congress

Senate Panel Hears Permitting Reform, Fiber Critical to Supporting AI Growth

Witnesses warn existing networks face mounting demand and call for faster infrastructure approvals

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

3 min read
Senate Panel Hears Permitting Reform, Fiber Critical to Supporting AI Growth
Photo of Sen. Deb Fischer, R, chair of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Telecommunications and Media, from a subcommittee hearing on July 30, 2026.

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2026 – The rapid growth of artificial intelligence is putting unprecedented pressure on U.S. communications networks, telecommunications leaders told a Senate panel Thursday.

Industry witnesses told officials of the Senate Subcommittee on Telecommunications and Media that AI’s growing use across businesses and households is reshaping internet traffic in ways existing networks were not designed to handle, making broadband deployment and modernization increasingly urgent.

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