Spectrum

NTIA Clears Remaining 4.4 GigaHertz Study Plans

Rysavy Research argued the 4.4 GHz band was a good choice for 6G technology.

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

4 min read
NTIA Clears Remaining 4.4 GigaHertz Study Plans
Screenshot of NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth testifying before the Senate Commerce Committee in April 2025

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2026 – The Commerce Department has cleared a final package of federal agency plans to study the 4.4 GigaHertz (GHz) band for potential repurposing.

Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration previously approved 12 agency study plans last month, but NTIA officials have said a total of 15 use the airwaves.

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Spectrum NTIA Arielle Roth Ajit Pai CTIA WRC-27 Peter Rysavy Rysavy Research

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