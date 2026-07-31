NTIA Clears Remaining 4.4 GigaHertz Study Plans
Rysavy Research argued the 4.4 GHz band was a good choice for 6G technology.
Jake Neenan
— 4 min read
WASHINGTON, July 31, 2026 – The Commerce Department has cleared a final package of federal agency plans to study the 4.4 GigaHertz (GHz) band for potential repurposing.
Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration previously approved 12 agency study plans last month, but NTIA officials have said a total of 15 use the airwaves.
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