Spectrum

NTIA Clears Study Plans for 4.4 GHz Band

After a 60-day Congressional review period, 12 agencies that use the band will get funding to study it for potential repurposing.

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

2 min read
NTIA Clears Study Plans for 4.4 GHz Band
Photo of the U.S. Department of Commerce building, left, and the Federal Triangle complex in Washington on Tuesday, Dec., 9, 2025 by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2026 – The Commerce Department has nearly secured funding to study whether more than 400 megahertz of federal spectrum can be opened up for commercial mobile use. 

The agency’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration said in a Wednesday blog post it had cleared 12 agencies’ study plans and cost estimates for the 4.4-4.94 GigaHertz (GHz) band.

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Spectrum NTIA Brooke Donilon Tricia Paoletta WRC-27

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