NTIA Clears Study Plans for 4.4 GHz Band
After a 60-day Congressional review period, 12 agencies that use the band will get funding to study it for potential repurposing.
After a 60-day Congressional review period, 12 agencies that use the band will get funding to study it for potential repurposing.
Bipartisan commission rejects universal basic income as policy response.
The Unlimited Day Pass will provide 24 hours of unlimited data connection at just $3 a day.
The satellite operator has signed agreements in multiple other states.
With Tarana technology, DigitalC has deployed a high-speed broadband network to more than 10,000 connections in Cleveland, Ohio.