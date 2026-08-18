House Commerce Staff Hoping for FirstNet Reauthorization This Year

Aug. 18, 2026 – House Commerce Committee staffers are hoping to get the First Responder Network Authority reauthorized by the end of the year, they said Tuesday at the Technology Policy Institute’s Aspen Forum in Aspen, Colorado.

Johanna Thomas, senior Democratic counsel to the House Communications and Technology Subcommittee, said reauthorizing FirstNet was “one of our biggest priorities of getting accomplished before the end of this year.”