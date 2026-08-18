Public Safety

House Commerce Staff Hoping for FirstNet Reauthorization This Year

The agency will sunset in February 2027 unless Congress reauthorizes it

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
House Commerce Staff Hoping for FirstNet Reauthorization This Year
Screenshot of Johanna Thomas, senior Democratic counsel to the House Communications and Technology Subcommittee, at TPI's Aspen Forum Tuesday

Aug. 18, 2026 – House Commerce Committee staffers are hoping to get the First Responder Network Authority reauthorized by the end of the year, they said Tuesday at the Technology Policy Institute’s Aspen Forum in Aspen, Colorado.

Johanna Thomas, senior Democratic counsel to the House Communications and Technology Subcommittee, said reauthorizing FirstNet was “one of our biggest priorities of getting accomplished before the end of this year.”

CTA Image

Watch the online course preview!

See the Online Course Preview
CTA Image

Learn about the 3-Part Preview of America250 / Telecom150, a Broadband Breakfast conference on October 1, 2026

America250 / Telecom150
Post tagged in
Public Safety FirstNet FirstNet Authority Johanna Thomas John Lin AT&T TPI Courtney Reinhard Deb Fischer Ted Cruz Blair Levin Ben Ray Luján Bernie Moreno

Read more

Popular Tags

Bob Bartz: The Broadband Map Is Getting Better. Here’s What Still Needs to Change FCC Broadband Breakfast on August 19, 2026 – 150 Years of American Telecommunications: The Online Course Broadband's Impact AI Buildout Worsening Supply Costs, Permit Worries, ISPs Say BEAD BEAD Weariness and AI Ambition Collide at Mountain Connect NTIA AI Buildout Worsening Supply Costs, Permit Worries, ISPs Say Infrastructure House Commerce Staff Hoping for FirstNet Reauthorization This Year AT&T