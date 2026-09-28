Maryland Joins Virginia in Tightening Data Center Rules With New Accountability Framework

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2026 - Some state governors want to see tighter oversight of data centers, responding to public concerns about noise and high energy bills.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, D, signed an executive order last week establishing a statewide review process and public dashboard for large data center projects, joining Virginia in a regional push to rein in the rapid expansion of AI-era server farms.

The order creates a Maryland Data Center Task Force that will evaluate any project requiring 25 megawatts or more of power whenever developers seek state permits, incentives or letters of support. Projects will be judged against five principles: ratepayer and grid protection, economic benefits for Marylanders, community voice, environmental protections, and transparency and accountability.

The task force will issue public determinations labeling projects “Aligned,” “Conditionally Aligned” or “Not Aligned,” with non-aligned projects losing access to coordinated state review, incentives and agency support.

Moore also announced plans to work with the General Assembly to repeal Maryland’s 2020 data center sales and use tax exemption and directed state agencies to stop signing nondisclosure agreements with developers. A public Data Center Dashboard, updated monthly, will list each project’s location, developer, parent company, anchor tenant, projected power demand and water use, state actions requested and the task force’s determination.

The move comes just days after Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, D, unveiled her own “Data Center Accountability Framework,” which similarly targets large facilities, eliminates automatic local approvals for projects over 25 megawatts, bans state NDAs and creates new environmental and cost-allocation standards.

As Maryland and Virginia put their new frameworks into practice, state officials and industry observers will assess whether the twin goals of accountability and growth can be sustained together.