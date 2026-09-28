FCC Hits Pause on Verizon’s Copper Retirement Plan

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POTS: Verizon’s copper phone retirement plan has been put on hold. The FCC said Sept. 25 Verizon’s bid to shut off legacy TDM landline service across nine states “will not be automatically granted,” citing the need for more review. “Our removal of Verizon’s application from the automatic grant process is not a final determination on the merits,” the agency added. By contrast, the FCC in June granted AT&T’s request to discontinue copper voice services at more than 184,000 locations in California – a decision the California Public Utilities Commission has appealed to the three voting FCC Commissioners. (More after paywall)

Verizon CEO Dan Schulman