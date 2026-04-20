Public Safety

House Passes FirstNet Reauthorization Bill

The Senate will now have to take up the issue.

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

2 min read
House Passes FirstNet Reauthorization Bill
Photo of Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-Va., on Capitol Hill in 2023 by Alex Brandon/AP

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2026 – The House passed a bill Monday to reauthorize the First Responder Network Authority.

The FirstNet Authority oversees FirstNet, the nationwide first responder network owned and operated by AT&T under a contract with the Commerce Department. The FirstNet Authority will sunset in February 2027 unless Congress reauthorizes it, something that users and lawmakers broadly agree would be disruptive.

The First Responder Network Authority Reauthorization Act was passed Monday afternoon by voice vote. Like last month when it cleared the House Commerce Committee, there were no votes against the bill.

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