local government

D.C. Mayoral Candidate Suggests Small Nuclear Reactor in Nation’s Capital

First-time candidate Gary Goodweather acknowledged the idea's 'marketing problem,' but said he can make it work.

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

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D.C. Mayoral Candidate Suggests Small Nuclear Reactor in Nation’s Capital
Photo of Washington, D.C., mayoral candidate Gary Goodweather, a Democrat, suggesting a nuclear plant during a May 18 Democratic primary debate at Georgetown University.
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local government Gary Goodweather Anacostia Department of Homeland Security Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling Barry G. Rabe Brookings Institution

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