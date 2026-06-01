D.C. Mayoral Candidate Suggests Small Nuclear Reactor in Nation’s Capital
First-time candidate Gary Goodweather acknowledged the idea's 'marketing problem,' but said he can make it work.
First-time candidate Gary Goodweather acknowledged the idea's 'marketing problem,' but said he can make it work.
The company is seeking reimbursements for the shift from C-band to Ku-band.
State AG said company suppressed internal safety warnings and deceived users about the true nature and dangers of the product.
Governor returns measure unsigned, warning it could undermine economic competitiveness.
The outages are concentrated in areas served by fiber previously owned by Lumos.