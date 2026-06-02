Infrastructure

CPUC Seeking Comment on FCC Copper Preemption Order

The state wants input on whether federal rules impact its regulations.

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
CPUC Seeking Comment on FCC Copper Preemption Order
Photo of the Governor Edmund G. "Pat" Brown Building, which houses the California Public Utilities Commission, by Jeff Chiu/AP

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2026 – California’s telecom regulator is seeking input on whether its copper retirement policies could be preempted by federal rules.

The California Public Utilities Commission put out a notice soliciting comment on the issue May 28. It said commenters should “provide a detailed explanation” of how Federal Communications Commission rules impact the CPUC, and whether the agency should change its rules to harmonize with FCC regulations.

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