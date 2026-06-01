Fiber

Optimum Urges FCC to Fund Fiber

The company is seeking reimbursements for the shift from C-band to Ku-band.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
Optimum Urges FCC to Fund Fiber
Photo

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2026 – Optimum Communications, one of the largest broadband providers in the U.S., is seeking to expand funding for fiber installations and upgrades because of the work required to upgrade C-band to Ku-band.

Optimum Vice President of Government Affairs Cristina Chou and Paul Margie, Counsel to Optimum Communications, met with the Federal Communications Commission on May 29, 2026, to explain the impact switching to Ku-band will have for the company and establish rules around reimbursement.

CTA Image

See Breakfast Club Membership Options!

See Breakfast Club Membership Options
Post tagged in
Fiber Optimum FCC Paul Margie Cristina Chou

Read more

Popular Tags

Optimum Urges FCC to Fund Fiber FCC Pope Calls for Robust Regulation of AI in Manifesto that Ponders Future of Humanity Broadband's Impact Electric Co-ops Finding BEAD Rules Onerous, Especially on Poles BEAD Researcher: Tribal Areas Have Lower Broadband Adoption Rates NTIA Ookla: Wi-Fi Hardware, Not Fiber, Limits Broadband Quality Infrastructure Comcast Leads in Download Speed: Opensignal AT&T
#if @member /if