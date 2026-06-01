Optimum Urges FCC to Fund Fiber

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2026 – Optimum Communications, one of the largest broadband providers in the U.S., is seeking to expand funding for fiber installations and upgrades because of the work required to upgrade C-band to Ku-band.

Optimum Vice President of Government Affairs Cristina Chou and Paul Margie, Counsel to Optimum Communications, met with the Federal Communications Commission on May 29, 2026, to explain the impact switching to Ku-band will have for the company and establish rules around reimbursement.