Public Safety Groups Want Senate to ‘Give Serious Consideration’ to House FirstNet Reauthorization Bill

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2026 – Senate leaders are being asked to adopt the House-passed version of a bill that would extend the legal life of a mobile network set aside for first responders across the country.

A set of 17 first responder and local government groups, including the International Association of Fire Chiefs and the National League of Cities, want the Senate Commerce Committee to adopt the House’s version of a bill to reauthorize the First Responder Network Authority, created in 2012 following communications failures during the 9/11 attacks.