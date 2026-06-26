Public Safety

Public Safety Groups Want Senate to ‘Give Serious Consideration’ to House FirstNet Reauthorization Bill

The Fraternal Order of Police is still opposed and sent its own draft language to Senate Commerce

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Public Safety Groups Want Senate to ‘Give Serious Consideration’ to House FirstNet Reauthorization Bill
Photo of Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., the chairman and ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee during a hearing on Capitol Hill on Feb. 12, 2026, by Mariam Zuhaib/AP

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2026 – Senate leaders are being asked to adopt the House-passed version of a bill that would extend the legal life of a mobile network set aside for first responders across the country.

A set of 17 first responder and local government groups, including the International Association of Fire Chiefs and the National League of Cities, want the Senate Commerce Committee to adopt the House’s version of a bill to reauthorize the First Responder Network Authority, created in 2012 following communications failures during the 9/11 attacks.

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Post tagged in
Public Safety FirstNet FirstNet Authority AT&T Ted Cruz Maria Cantwell FOP Patrick Yoes International Association of Fire Chiefs

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