Nvidia Unveils Security Platform to Stop AI Agents From Going Rogue
The Open Agent Safety Platform includes software that sets boundaries for AI agents
Associated Press
— 3 min read
Sept. 28, 2026 (AP) – Nvidia on Monday unveiled a new security platform designed to stop artificial intelligence agents from going rogue, saying it sets “boundaries” that could have stopped previous breaches.
The announcement of the company's Open Agent Safety Platform follows a series of revelations from top AI companies about their models escaping and breaking into other organizations.