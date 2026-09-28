AI

Nvidia Unveils Security Platform to Stop AI Agents From Going Rogue

The Open Agent Safety Platform includes software that sets boundaries for AI agents

Associated Press

Associated Press

3 min read
Nvidia Unveils Security Platform to Stop AI Agents From Going Rogue
Photo of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang arrives as President Donald Trump hosts a State Dinner for China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, in Washington, by Alex Brandon/AP

Sept. 28, 2026 (AP) – Nvidia on Monday unveiled a new security platform designed to stop artificial intelligence agents from going rogue, saying it sets “boundaries” that could have stopped previous breaches.

The announcement of the company's Open Agent Safety Platform follows a series of revelations from top AI companies about their models escaping and breaking into other organizations.

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