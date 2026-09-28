Wyden: An All-GOP FCC Would Be Unlawful

WASHINGTON Sept. 28, 2026 – Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., is questioning whether the Federal Communications Commission could legally operate with three Republicans and no Democrats, as President Donald Trump seeks to confirm Republican nominee Danielle Thumann Severs.

In a Sept. 24 letter, the senator did not ask the FCC to take any action. Instead, he asked FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez for her legal assessment of whether the agency could lawfully function with an all-Republican, three-member panel.

“I read the statute to prohibit an all-Republican commission; as such, any actions taken by such an FCC would be null and void,” Wyden wrote.

If confirmed, Thumann Severs would become the FCC’s third Republican commissioner, joining Chairman Brendan Carr and Commissioner Olivia Trusty. The FCC currently has three commissioners, including Gomez, and three members constitute a quorum. Gomez’s term has expired, but she can continue serving under the FCC’s holdover provision through the end of 2027.

Wyden’s letter raises the possibility that Trump could remove Gomez after Thumann Severs is confirmed, leaving a three-member commission made up entirely of Republicans. Wyden said he hopes that speculation is wrong but asked Gomez to examine whether such an arrangement would comply with federal law.

The Oregon Democrat pointed to changes Congress made to the Communications Act in 1982 that, he said, established political balance at the FCC regardless of the commission’s size.

Wyden argued that the law therefore would not permit three Republicans to operate the agency when they constitute the entire three-member commission.

The issue could have consequences beyond partisan control of the FCC, according to Wyden.

He said an improperly constituted commission could put the legal status of routine agency actions in question.

“Every single license renewal, equipment certification, spectrum transfer, or other delegated action would be legally defective,” Wyden wrote, “casting a cloud of crippling legal uncertainty over the entire communications industry.”