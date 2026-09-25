FCC

Civil Rights Groups Seek Gomez Renomination Alongside Thumann Severs

Civil rights groups are pressing the Senate to keep a Democratic voice at the FCC

Kate Keith

Kate Keith

2 min read
Civil Rights Groups Seek Gomez Renomination Alongside Thumann Severs
Photo of FCC nominee Danielle Thumann Severs

WASHINGTON Sept. 25, 2026 – Civil rights groups are asking the Senate to delay consideration of Republican FCC nominee Danielle Thumann Severs until Democratic Commissioner Anna Gomez is renominated.

In a Sept. 15 letter to Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and ranking member Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., the groups urged the committee to hold off on a confirmation hearing and vote for Thumann Severs until Gomez has been renominated and the two nominees can move through the process together.

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FCC Danielle Thumann Severs Anna Gomez Maria Cantwell Ted Cruz Donald Trump Brendan Carr Olivia Trusty American Civil Liberties Union Common Cause Communications Workers of America League of United Latin American Citizens National Urban League UnidosUS NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund

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