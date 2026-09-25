Civil Rights Groups Seek Gomez Renomination Alongside Thumann Severs

WASHINGTON Sept. 25, 2026 – Civil rights groups are asking the Senate to delay consideration of Republican FCC nominee Danielle Thumann Severs until Democratic Commissioner Anna Gomez is renominated.

In a Sept. 15 letter to Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and ranking member Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., the groups urged the committee to hold off on a confirmation hearing and vote for Thumann Severs until Gomez has been renominated and the two nominees can move through the process together.