Carr Slams House Democrats Opposed to Alerting Parents to LGBTQ Content in Children’s TV Programming

💡 ■ Unlike BEAD Program, Netanyahu Is Not Technology Neutral

■ Ruddy to Policyband: Fox-Roku Deal Violates the Clayton Act

■ Washington State Signs BEAD Deal with Seven ISPs

■ Columnist Jon Decker to Congress: Shut Down the $8.5 Billion USF

■ Judge Tosses Trump Suit Against Iowa Paper’s Dubious Pre-Election Poll

■ Polish Leader: Russia May Have Destroyed Starlink Ground Station

■ NYT Tech Reporter: Google’s Space-Based Data Center Test Could Fail

■ KeyBanc Analyst Downgrades Comcast on ‘Worse Than Expected’ Results

■ Analyst Supino Calls Starlink’s Mobile Plan ‘A Very Long Putt’

■ SHLB to Unveil New E-Rate Study by Brattle Group Economist

■ AT&T, T-Mobile Declare Cash Dividends

TV Ratings: FCC Chairman Brendan Carr is escalating his fight with dozens of House Democrats over LGBTQ content slipped into children’s TV shows. Carr sent a Sept. 22 letter to 68 Democrats who oppose adding gender identity descriptors to the TV Parental Guidelines, arguing that parents should be told when shows rated for young audiences include transgender or nonbinary themes. “Keeping parents in the dark about the nature of these programs is a feature not a bug of the effort,” Carr said. “This is an extreme position, and one that comes on the heels of a sudden surge in children’s television programming secretly promoting gender ideology to young kids without the knowledge or consent of their parents,” Carr said in his three-page letter. (More after paywall)