Gorgeous Broadband

Oregon Community Launches Gorgeous Broadband

The Dalles resident will receive fiber broadband service.

Corryn D'Attaray

Corryn D'Attaray

2 min read
Oregon Community Launches Gorgeous Broadband
Photo of lawn sign advertising Gorgeous Broadband, from Facebook

WASHINGTON Sept. 24, 2026 – Gorgeous Broadband launched on Sept. 22, offering a new community‑owned residential fiber service in The Dalles, Oregon.

With almost 16,000 people, The Dalles population is the largest city along the Oregon side of the Columbia River and yet historically, like many rural areas, has never had reliable, high-speed internet. 

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“The expansion of our fiber network and the launch of Gorgeous Broadband are significant milestones,” QLife Network Executive Director Liz Lance stated. 

For context, QLife Network is an intergovernmental agency that was created in 2001 and formed by The Dalles, Wasco County, and Northern Wasco County People’s Utility District (PUD). QLife also serves as the main provider of high-speed broadband in the Mid-Columbia region. 

Yet these services were reserved for large businesses and institutions– leaving the community with no dedicated residential provider. 

However, after QLife, along with several other providers in the state, rejected BEAD awards, the company saw fit to make stronger residential efforts.

Currently, QLife’s launch of Gorgeous Broadband aims to begin deploying its network to reach about 2,750 households. Thus, ultimately serving almost 25,000 customers in the county. 

Area residents will then have the opportunity to select amongst various packages starting from under $70 per month. They can additionally register their address to receive priority construction and service updates.

From there QLife Network seeks to continuously expand Gorgeous Broadband with the help of the Northern Wasco County PUD management.

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Gorgeous Broadband Oregon Washington September The Dalles QLife Network Liz Lance Wasco County Northern Waco County People's Utility District Mid-Columbia BEAD

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