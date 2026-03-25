Relocation Costs an Important Part of Federal Spectrum Studies: NTIA Official

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2026 – Determining how much it will cost to relocate federal systems is an important part of the Commerce Department’s studies into which government spectrum bands can be opened up to wireless carriers.

Proceeds from those auctions have to fund relocations, and an auction isn’t legally valid unless it raises 110 percent of those costs, a top spectrum official from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration said Wednesday.

Tricia Paoletta, NTIA’s senior advisor for spectrum, said the process wasn’t as simple as agencies buying upgraded or slightly different gear. She spoke at a webinar hosted by the Georgetown Center for Business and Public Policy.