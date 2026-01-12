Wi-Fi Proponents Like UK Proposal to Share Upper 6 GHz

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2025 – The United Kingdom’s telecom regulator is looking to allow Wi-Fi and mobile operators to share the upper 6 GigaHertz (GHz) band.

The lower 160 megahertz of the band (6425-6585 MHz) would prioritize Wi-Fi, like the rest of the 6 GHz band below it. The remaining 540 megahertz would prioritize mobile, with Wi-Fi also being allowed to use those airwaves until mobile use starts up, which Ofcom said it expects will be around 2030.

“Sharing Upper 6 GHz would be a win for businesses and homes across the country who want both better Wi-Fi and mobile networks that are fit for the future,” David Willis, Ofcom’s group director for spectrum, said in a statement . “And our decision on lower 6 GHz will boost broadband services across the UK.”

Ofcom is taking comments on its proposal until March 20. Wi-Fi devices using the future mobile priority airwaves would have to use an automated frequency coordination system, which would make them easier to clear out of the band for mobile carriers.

“The UK’s decision is a really big deal for the Wi-Fi industry, which is U.S.-based, and for U.S. tech companies and consumers globally,” Michael Calabrese, director of the wireless future project at New America’s Open Technology Institute, said in an email.

He said the decision could put pressure on Europe to change its course. The E.U. telecom regulator opted to designate much of the 6 GHz band for licensed mobile use last year.

“Mobile operators have been winning the debate in Europe about whether Wi-Fi should be authorized in large channels across the entire 6 GHz band, as the U.S., Canada and most of the Americas do today,” Calabrese wrote. “But now the UK is leaning heavily toward the U.S. framework, which will give Wi-Fi a huge head start to demonstrate its value and put increasing pressure on European regulators to adopt a similar approach.”

Diagram from Ofcom

The Ofcom proposal comes as the American Federal Communications Commission is planning a vote to allow new, higher-power devices in the 6 GHz band, which Wi-Fi proponents are also excited about .

WifiForward pleased with the UK news

WifiForward, which represents major tech companies, cable ISPs, and others that favor shared spectrum over the exclusive licenses used by mobile carriers, was also pleased with the UK news.

“Under the first Trump Administration, the United States made a wise decision to open the entire 6 GHz band for unlicensed use,” the group said in a statement . “We’re seeing that leadership make a difference today with Ofcom’s announcement and are encouraged that regulators globally are recognizing the need to create a spectrum pipeline for unlicensed technologies. We look forward to the continued work here in the U.S. to unlock more unlicensed spectrum, which will be a win for American consumers, our economy, and our collective national security.”

The wireless carriers had urged the FCC against making 6 GHz entirely unlicensed in 2020. Umair Javed, senior vice president and general counsel at CTIA, said in November the equipment ecosystem springing up to support mobile use in 6 GHz elsewhere made the neighboring 7 GHz band more attractive to U.S. wireless companies.

The government is studying the 7.125-7.4 GHz band for potential repurposing in its effort to make more spectrum available to the mobile industry. Some Wi-Fi proponents were worried that the Trump administration effort could cause the Federal Communications Commission to sell off some 6 GHz spectrum, but officials have poured cold water on the idea.

“A number of us in this administration were very intimately involved in designating that band,” said Robin Colwell, deputy director at the White House National Economic Council, speaking at the 2025 SCTE TechExpo. “We fought to get it, and I don't understand why anybody would think we're trying to go back on that now.”

Ajit Pai, the current CEO of CTIA and a member of President Donald Trump’s transition team, led the FCC when the agency designated 6 GHz as unlicensed.