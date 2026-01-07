FCC to Consider New Higher-Power, Outdoor Devices at 6 GigaHertz

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2025 – The Federal Communications Commission will vote this month on creating a new category of higher-power, outdoor devices in the 6 GigaHertz (GHz) band, the agency announced Wednesday.

The agency said geofenced variable power (GVP) devices would “support high data rates suitable for AR/VR, short-range hotspots, automation, and indoor navigation” and “overcome limitations of previous device classes by allowing higher power and outdoor mobility.”

GVP devices would be restricted from operating on certain frequencies in exclusion zones to protect incumbent users in the unlicensed band.

“Increasing the power levels for Wi-Fi connections to peripheral devices such as AR/VR is a big win for consumers long advocated by the Wi-Fi community,” Michael Calabrese, director of the Wireless Future Project at New America’s Open Technology Institute, said in an email.

The 6 GHz band is unlicensed and largely used for Wi-Fi, and by wireless ISPs to provide broadband. Calabrese said he was also encouraged that the FCC’s Wednesday release mentioned seeking comment on also increasing power limits on indoor devices operating in the band.

“It’s long been recognized that the indoor-only power limits are overly restrictive,” he wrote. “Without a modest increase, far too many homes, schools and small business locations will not be able to take full advantage of incredible new capabilities that next generation Wi-Fi 7 is just beginning to roll out as an enabler of gigabit-fast internet access.”

Utility companies have opposed increasing power limits in the band, citing interference concerns.

The cable industry, which favors shared spectrum over the exclusive licenses used by mobile carriers, was also pleased with the Wednesday announcement.

“While we haven’t yet seen the item, we are encouraged by the FCC’s action to enhance usage in the 6 GHz band,” NCTA said in a statement. “With Wi-Fi now carrying nearly 90% of mobile data, securing more unlicensed spectrum is essential to keep up with surging consumer demand, power emerging technologies, and ensure fast, reliable connections for homes, businesses, and communities nationwide.”

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr announced the rest of the agency’s Jan. 29 meeting in a Wednesday blog post.

The agency will also vote on an order that would require more FCC license holders to report foreign ownership, a separate order updating foreign ownership reporting requirements.

“For more than a decade, the Commission has used certain practices to address increasingly complex ownership structures, but they have never been formally codified,” he wrote. “And while some foreign investment can pose national security risks, this action sets out clear, well‑defined rules to mitigate those risks while still supporting robust foreign investment.”

Finally, the agency is set to vote on an order that would update standards for services that allow people with hearing and speehc disabilities to make phone calls.