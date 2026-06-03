Policyband

ACP Fraudster, 25, Looking at 40 Years Behind Bars after Pleading Guilty

Accused cheated $741,000 from low-income broadband program by submitting false addresses to claim the $75 tribal rate instead of the normal $30 monthly reimbursement

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

10 min read
ACP Fraudster, 25, Looking at 40 Years Behind Bars after Pleading Guilty
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ACP: A Pennsylvania man from Lancaster County has admitted stealing more than $741,000 from a federal pandemic broadband program created by Congress in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2001. U.S. Attorney David Metcalf announced that Krandon Wenger, 25, of Lititz, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty on June 2 before U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Leeson Jr. to two counts of wire fraud, arising from an Affordable Connectivity Program fraud scheme in which he defrauded the government of more than $741,000. (More after paywall)

Federal prison in Terminal Island, Calif.
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