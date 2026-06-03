ACP Fraudster, 25, Looking at 40 Years Behind Bars after Pleading Guilty

💡 ■ NCTA Seeks Expedited Waiver from FCC for Limited Hardware Changes to Foreign‑Made Routers

■ CTA Continues to Resist ATSC 3.0 Tuner Mandate

■ Scripps Defends TV Deal Exceeding 39% Cap by 1.29 Percentage Points

■ ATVA Blasts Scripps for Blacking Out 54 Stations on DIRECTV

■ NAB Unveils Terrestrial GPS Entity Called Merkhet Solutions

■ NTCA, NRECA Fighting Full SSN Verification for Lifeline Entry

■ Why Did Sinclair Leave Out an Actual NextGen TV Set from Columbus Campaign?

■ Newsmax with a Surprise: International Business is Surging

■ Bipartisan Bill Would Protect Old Email from Warrantless Access

■ Carr Hails Launch of AWS‑3 Auction after Long Pause

■ Sen. Luján (D-N.M.) Cruises to Victory in Party Primary

■ People: Gigapower Names Jonathan Mullen as Chief Administrative Officer

ACP: A Pennsylvania man from Lancaster County has admitted stealing more than $741,000 from a federal pandemic broadband program created by Congress in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2001. U.S. Attorney David Metcalf announced that Krandon Wenger, 25, of Lititz, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty on June 2 before U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Leeson Jr. to two counts of wire fraud, arising from an Affordable Connectivity Program fraud scheme in which he defrauded the government of more than $741,000. (More after paywall)

Federal prison in Terminal Island, Calif.