ACP Fraudster, 25, Looking at 40 Years Behind Bars after Pleading Guilty
Accused cheated $741,000 from low-income broadband program by submitting false addresses to claim the $75 tribal rate instead of the normal $30 monthly reimbursement
Accused cheated $741,000 from low-income broadband program by submitting false addresses to claim the $75 tribal rate instead of the normal $30 monthly reimbursement
The company is expressing concern over the FCC's proposal to onshore foreign call centers.
Verizon’s Cliff Jones brings more than three decades of telecom leadership experience
The writedown wipes out nearly what Cogeco paid for its U.S. broadband business just four years ago.
The senator’s proposal would establish a sovereign wealth fund comprising 50 percent of the stock of large AI companies.