Sanders Calls For Nationalizing AI Stock

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2026 – Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, plans to introduce legislation that would give the federal government a 50 percent stake in AI companies such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI. The stock would be placed in a sovereign wealth fund which would initially pay out universal dividends to Americans and later be used to fund public goods such as socialized healthcare, education, and housing.

In a New York Times op-ed , Sanders argued that since AI is trained on public information, which he alleges was taken “without acknowledgment, without compensation,” the general public has a claim to its proceeds.

“This is not an original idea. It has been proposed by scholars. It has been endorsed by some of the leading A.I. companies in America.” Sanders said in the article.

The plan extends beyond mere payouts. The Act would give the federal government proportional representation on the boards of AI companies, allowing them to directly dictate decisions through its voting shares.

Sanders did not specify what companies would qualify as “large AI companies,” or how privately held firms like OpenAI would be valued. He said those details, along with spending priorities and implementation mechanics, would be included when the legislation is introduced.

The senator likened his plan to oil sovereign wealth funds. Norway’s sovereign wealth fund was built from oil revenues and is now worth more than $2 trillion, while Alaska’s fund has paid annual dividends to state residents for decades.

The bill will likely face opposition from AI developers, investors, and free-market advocates, who could argue that a mandatory stock transfer would amount to government seizure of private property and discourage investment in AI development.