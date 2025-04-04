Sign in Subscribe
Free Speech

Carr Fires Back at Blumenthal Over Media Probes

FCC Chairman says he is treating all parties fairly

Ari Bertenthal

Ari Bertenthal

1 min read
Carr Fires Back at Blumenthal Over Media Probes
Photo of Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., from Facebook

WASHINGTON, Apr. 4, 2025 – Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr responded to a Senate inquiry set in motion by Senate Democrats on March 12, 2025, asserting that the FCC is stressing fairness in its conduct.

Carr wrote on March 26 to Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., asserting that the FCC’s investigations into major media outlets, including Comcast, ABC, CBS, NBC, NPR and PBS, are simply based on precedent established by the FCC under the Biden administration. 

Carr specifically cited the treatment of the Fox 29 Philadelphia TV station, which was subject to a petition put out for public comment in 2023  by then-FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel that called for blocking the station’s broadcast license renewal over alleged election fraud misinformation spread by its parent company.

Post tagged in
Free Speech FCC Brendan Carr Richard Blumenthal Comcast ABC CBS NBC NPR PBS Jessica Rosenworcel Kamala Harris

Read more

Popular Tags

Carr Fires Back at Blumenthal Over Media Probes FCC California Democrat Releases $15 Internet Affordability Bill Broadband's Impact States Advance BEAD Subgrantee Selection Amid Federal Uncertainty BEAD West Virginia ‘Looking Closely’ at a Tech Neutral BEAD Plan Amid Review NTIA Tariffs Could Slow Broadband Deployment: New Street Infrastructure Rep. Louis Riggs: BEAD's Groundhog Day Moment Broadband Mapping and Data