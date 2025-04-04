Carr Fires Back at Blumenthal Over Media Probes

WASHINGTON, Apr. 4, 2025 – Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr responded to a Senate inquiry set in motion by Senate Democrats on March 12, 2025, asserting that the FCC is stressing fairness in its conduct.

Carr wrote on March 26 to Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., asserting that the FCC’s investigations into major media outlets, including Comcast, ABC, CBS, NBC, NPR and PBS, are simply based on precedent established by the FCC under the Biden administration.

Carr specifically cited the treatment of the Fox 29 Philadelphia TV station, which was subject to a petition put out for public comment in 2023 by then-FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel that called for blocking the station’s broadcast license renewal over alleged election fraud misinformation spread by its parent company.