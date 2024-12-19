The Year States Stepped Up for Broadband Affordability

In 2024, the fight to close the digital divide zeroed in on a critical issue: the affordability of broadband.

This year, all 50 U.S. states identified the cost of broadband service as the primary barrier to achieving equitable access to high-speed internet, a finding reflected in states’ digital equity plans developed for the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.

The 12 Days of Broadband (click to open) On the first day of broadband, my true love sent to me:

An extra-planetary-life-promoting tech billionaire set on electing a president .

On the Second Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:

23 million served by the Affordable Connectivity Program .

On the Third Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:

3rd year without the Federal Communications Commission having spectrum auction authority.

On the Fourth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:

$42.5 billion in Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment funds already allocated.

On the Fifth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:

5,500 active satellites currently in Low-Earth Orbit.

On the Sixth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:

6 years of service at the FCC by Commissioner and Chairman-designate Brendan Carr.

On the Seventh Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:

70 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually consumed by 2,700 data centers in the U.S.

On the Eighth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:

$8 billion dollars in annual Universal Service Funds.

On the Ninth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:

$90 billion in global telecom Merger & Acquisition deals value in 2024.

On the Tenth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:

100 broadband-related rulemakings at the FCC relying on Chevron Deference.

On the Eleventh Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:

Nearly 11 years to complete the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, complete with defaulted locations.

On the Twelfth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:

12 Senators and Representatives signing the Andreessen-Horowitz “Little Tech” agenda.

States had built BEAD plans on the assumption that the $14.2 billion Affordable Connectivity Program would continue. The federal subsidy launched in December 2021 provided eligible households with a monthly discount of $30 on their internet bills and $75 for households on Tribal lands.

