FCC’s Carr To Investigate Comcast Over DEI Programs

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2025 – Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr sent a letter to Comcast CEO Brian Roberts informing him that the FCC has opened an investigation to determine whether Comcast and NBCUniversal have established diversity, equity and inclusion policies that violate federal civil rights laws, according to a story posted Tuesday by Newsmax

“In particular, I want to ensure that your companies are not promoting invidious forms of discrimination in violation of FCC regulations and civil rights laws,” Carr’s letter to Comcast said.

Carr cited Comcast’s website saying DEI was “a core value of our business,” reported DEI training for company leaders, and disclosed an annual ‘DEI day’ as reasoning for the investigation.

The action by Carr is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to end DEI programs that go against federal equal employment laws. The investigation into Comcast is seemingly a starting point for the FCC’s larger mission to remove DEI initiatives from the telecommunications sector.

“I expect that this investigation into Comcast and its NBCUniversal operations will aid the commission’s broader efforts to root out invidious forms of DEI discrimination across all of the sectors the FCC regulates,” Carr said.

In a statement to Broadband Breakfast, a Comcast spokesperson said, “We have received an inquiry from the Federal Communications Commission and will be cooperating with the FCC to answer their questions. For decades, our company has been built on a foundation of integrity and respect for all of our employees and customers.”