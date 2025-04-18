Sign in Subscribe
M&A

Carr's DEI Crackdown via Merger Reviews Faces Expert Pushback

Panelists criticized Carr’s tactics as vague, politically driven, and lacking in clear legal grounding.

Broadband Breakfast

Broadband Breakfast

3 min read
Carr's DEI Crackdown via Merger Reviews Faces Expert Pushback
Screenshot of Broadband Breakfast Live Online, Wednesday, April 16, 2025

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2025 Experts voiced concerns Wednesday over the Federal Communications Commission’s use of merger reviews to challenge corporate diversity, equity and inclusion policies - even as they diverged sharply on whether DEI efforts themselves are constitutional.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr has recently launched several probes into companies whose diversity initiatives allegedly constitute “invidious discrimination” under federal law - and signaling that such practices could jeopardize approval of pending mergers.

Speaking during a Broadband Live panel, both Matt Wood of Free Press and James Copland of the Manhattan Institute criticized Carr’s tactics as vague, politically driven, and lacking in clear legal grounding. But where Wood defended corporate DEI programs as essential to correcting longstanding disparities, Copland argued that many such initiatives are themselves unlawful and should face more - not less - scrutiny.

Broadband Breakfast on April 16, 2025 - DEI ≠ M&A?
What constitutes an ‘invidious’ DEI policy in regulators’ eyes?
Broadband BreakfastMatt Wood

In a letter outlining the FCC’s probe into Disney’s employment practices, Carr cited Section 1 of the Communications Act - a foundational statute that requires communications services be provided to all Americans “without discrimination” - as legal justification.

Wood called the move a misapplication of the law. “It’s really sleight of hand,” he said. “What crimes are these companies accused of committing?” He described Carr’s efforts as part of a “broad and diffuse” campaign to pressure companies into abandoning DEI principles. “It's a bizarre world we find ourselves in where Republicans who in the past have espoused [...] pro business viewpoints are suddenly saying [...] if you want your deal to go through, you better bend the knee,” Wood said. 

Copland agreed that using merger review as a vehicle for political signaling sets a dangerous precedent, but he argued that the underlying DEI programs - particularly those involving race-based classifications - already conflict with Supreme Court precedent. He pointed to the 1995 decision Adarand Constructors v. Peña, which requires any race-based classification by the government to meet strict scrutiny. “Since 1995 it’s been clearly the law that this sort of racial bean counting… is unconstitutional,” he said.

“There's no capacity ever to use race but it has to be remedial,” Copland argued. ”It has to be clearly linked to a discriminatory practice and [...] designed to undo that discriminatory practice."

Timothy Simon, a former commissioner on the California Public Utilities Commission, challenged both Carr’s legal authority and the broader narrative that DEI is inherently unlawful. “There is no court ruling that says DEI is illegal,” he said. “And if it is, that should be determined by a tribunal of competent jurisdiction.”

Simon warned that companies reversing their diversity efforts in response to federal pressure could face resistance from local officials and regulators. “You’re going to have to explain to that Latino or African-American or woman chair why you’ve taken the position that DEI is illegal,” he said.

The conversation also touched on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn affirmative action in college admissions, with panelists debating how that ruling applies to private-sector DEI initiatives. Copland contended that companies receiving federal licenses or contracts are still bound by constitutional limits. “Where the government’s putting its imprimatur on it — if it’s federal contracting or federal licensing or things like this — it’s going to have that same strict scrutiny standard,” he said.

However, Simon cautioned against regulatory overreach absent specific legal findings, emphasizing the need for more “precise determinations” of what violations have actually occurred. Failure to do so, he warned, could have national implications - particularly by limiting participation in broadband infrastructure.

“If we do not have the on-ramps, particularly in broadcast communication and broadband, to bring in other communities, we will see that we're bringing in foreign employees, foreign expertise - and that, I will say, is a national security risk,” said Simon.

Full Video for Breakfast Club Members

Watch Full Video:

Broadband Breakfast on April 16, 2025 - DEI ≠ M&A?
What constitutes an ‘invidious’ DEI policy in regulators’ eyes?
Broadband BreakfastMatt Wood
Post tagged in
M&A FCC DEI Brendan Carr Matt Wood Free Press Jim Copland Manhattan Institute Disney Timothy A. Simon CPUC Adarand Constructors v. Peña

Read more

Popular Tags

Fifth Circuit Tosses $57 Million Fine Against AT&T FCC Mississippi Online Age Verification Law Sent Back to Lower Court for Review Broadband's Impact FiberLight to Acquire Metro Fiber Networks BEAD Maine’s BEAD Plan Delayed, Triggered by NTIA’s New Policy Direction NTIA Trump Orders Agencies to Digitize and Accelerate Infrastructure Permitting Infrastructure FCC’s New Broadband Fabric Now Governs High-Cost Program Oversight Broadband Mapping and Data