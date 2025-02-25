Sign in Subscribe
FCC

Exclusive Q&A With Chairman Brendan Carr

President Trump has 'really sort of fundamentally transformed the direction of D.C., and I think it's fabulous to see,' said Carr.

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

22 min read
Exclusive Q&A With Chairman Brendan Carr
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr (left) and Ted Hearn

On Feb. 21, 2025, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr sat for an interview with Broadband Breakfast Managing Editor Ted Hearn. The interview occurred in Carr’s 10th floor office in the FCC’s headquarters building in Washington, D.C., near Union Station and Capitol Hill. The following is a transcript of their conversation.

Exclusive Q&A With Chairman Brendan Carr

On Feb. 21, 2025, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr sat for an interview with Broadband Breakfast Managing Editor Ted Hearn. The interview occurred in Carr’s 10th floor office in the FCC’s headquarters building in Washington, D.C., near Union Station and Capitol Hill. The following is a transcript of their conversation.
Available to Breakfast Club Members

Broadband Breakfast: Is there anything on your mind that you want to discuss?

Carr: We are roughly four weeks into this. We're having an absolute blast, really enjoying it. We've come out of the box really quickly with a lot of initiatives. President Trump, I think, has really set the tone. He came in and issued a lot of Executive Orders. Most people come in and they think they can turn the ship a government one degree here, two degrees there. That's the most that they shoot for. But he's really sort of fundamentally transformed the direction of D.C., and I think it's fabulous to see.

Since the election, I've been down to Palm Beach/Mar-a-Lago probably four or five times and the president's always in a great mood.

Post tagged in
FCC Brendan Carr Donald Trump FTC Humphrey's Executor First Amendment Comcast ABC NBC ABC News Fox Elon Musk George Soros Joe Biden Broadband Breakfast Hunter Biden Sheryl Crow NPR PBS Disney Meta Mark Zuckerberg Andrew Ferguson Jeff Bezos

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC’s Gomez Slams Rumored Section 230 Advisory Opinion FCC ACP More than Paid for Itself: Study Broadband's Impact AI Boom Drives Demand for Fiber Data Center Infrastructure NTIA TIA Calls for Tax Emption for BEAD Grants BEAD Navigating the Highways of Connectivity: Understanding 'Any Mile' of Network Infrastructure Infrastructure Rep. Louis Riggs: BEAD's Groundhog Day Moment Broadband Mapping and Data