Exclusive Q&A With Chairman Brendan Carr

On Feb. 21, 2025, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr sat for an interview with Broadband Breakfast Managing Editor Ted Hearn. The interview occurred in Carr’s 10th floor office in the FCC’s headquarters building in Washington, D.C., near Union Station and Capitol Hill. The following is a transcript of their conversation.

Broadband Breakfast: Is there anything on your mind that you want to discuss?

Carr: We are roughly four weeks into this. We're having an absolute blast, really enjoying it. We've come out of the box really quickly with a lot of initiatives. President Trump, I think, has really set the tone. He came in and issued a lot of Executive Orders. Most people come in and they think they can turn the ship a government one degree here, two degrees there. That's the most that they shoot for. But he's really sort of fundamentally transformed the direction of D.C., and I think it's fabulous to see.

Since the election, I've been down to Palm Beach/Mar-a-Lago probably four or five times and the president's always in a great mood.

