Amazon Leo Loses 40 LEOs after ULA Rocket Fails Early after Liftoff

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LEO: United Launch Alliance’s new Vulcan rocket failed on Nov. 15, destroying a payload of 40 Amazon Leo broadband satellites. The setback could delay the start of Amazon’s satellite Internet service and make a 2026 rollout increasingly unlikely, a timetable company officials have been targeting. ULA said the rocket experienced an anomaly about 10 minutes after liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida and failed to place the satellites into orbit. The company said it will investigate the cause and work to return the vehicle to flight as quickly as possible. “ULA is committed to full transparency with our customers, and they will have visibility into the investigation process, which utilizes rigorous methodology and corrective action,” the company said on its X feed. “We will provide further updates when new information becomes available.” (More after paywall)