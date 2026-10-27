Anthropic S-1 Delivers the MALE: Misuse, Abuse, Loss of Control, Economic Disruption

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IPO: Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic filed for an initial public offering, setting the stage for what could become one of the largest stock market debuts in history. The Claude AI model developer could be valued at more than $2 trillion, potentially topping the current record set by SpaceX at $2.1 trillion. Anthropic’s filing did not disclose a proposed share price, the number of shares to be sold, or an overall valuation but it did contain a section on AI risks. Last month, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said that within six to 12 months AI could be capable of leading a swarm of agents that could take over the entire Internet. (More after paywall)

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei