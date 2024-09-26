BCAP to Host First Broadband Technology Day

WASHINGTON, Sep. 26, 2024 - The Broadband Communications Association of Pennsylvania is hosting its first-ever Broadband Technology Day at the Pennsylvania state capitol in Harrisburg on Sep. 30.

The event, held in the Main Rotunda, will include exhibits by eight BCAP members to demonstrate the complexity of broadband technologies and tell some of the history of the broadband internet industry in Pennsylvania.

Among the BCAP members planning to participate are Service Electric Cablevision, Blue Ridge Communications, and Breezeline.

A Harrisburg-based organization, BCAP works with member companies and their customers to promote and protect the broadband communications industry through political advocacy.