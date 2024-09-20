Sign in Subscribe
BEAD

BEAD Proposals Approved for North Dakota, Idaho, and American Samoa

The BEAD has $42.45 billion to advance broadband in the U.S.

Ari Bertenthal

Photo of Del. Aumua Amata (R-American Samoa) from Facebook

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2024 – Broadband offices in North Dakota, Idaho, and American Samoa can request access to Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program funds after the latest National Telecommunications and Information Agency approvals.

As a result of the NTIA’s approvals announced Sept. 12, the two states and one territory will be able to request access to more than $750 million combined in BEAD funding to develop and extend their respective broadband Internet access capabilities.

Idaho is slated to receive $583.3 million, North Dakota $130.1 million, and American Samoa $37.6 million.

