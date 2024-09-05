Bipartisan Mayors Urge FCC to Protect Bulk Billing

WASHINGTON, September 5, 2024 – A bipartisan group of 50 mayors urged the Federal Communications Commission Tuesday to protect bulk billing arrangements, saying the practice benefits consumers of broadband and cable services.

The group, consisting of 26 Democrats, 12 Republicans, and 12 mayors with unspecified political affiliations, voiced their opposition to FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel’s proposed ban on bulk billing introduced in March .

This proposal seeks to prevent bulk deals between Internet Service Providers and property owners of multi-dwelling units, giving tenants the ability to opt out and choose their own provider.