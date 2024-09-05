Bipartisan Mayors Urge FCC to Protect Bulk Billing
The FCC has heard distinctly opposite arguments on how the ban will impact consumers.
Eligible K-12 schools and libraries can apply for funding starting September 17.
The state’s BEAD application process is expected to become available by late October.
The carrier will absorb Frontier's 2.2 million fiber subscribers and 7.2 million passings in a $20 billion deal.
Two federal efforts aimed at protecting children online have stalled as Congress went on a six-week recess without a vote.