Booker Blocks Passage for Cruz’s Take It Down Act

WASHINGTON, Sep. 26, 2024 - Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Wednesday led the effort to block bipartisan legislation introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, designed to combat AI-generated fake pornographic material and protect people on the Internet .

The Take It Down Act would establish criminal liability for those who share private, explicit content without consent . The bill would also criminalize AI-generated, sexually explicit imagery.

Booker filed a last-minute objection to Cruz’s legislation, leaving Cruz lost as he geared up for a strenuous bid for reelection. Booker did not provide any reasoning for his objection.

Cruz pointed out that Francesca Mani, a New Jersey resident, testified before the Commerce Committee about her experience with fake AI-generated explicit material .

“I am saddened that the senator from New Jersey chose to give no explanation for his objection,” said Cruz. “He chose to give no reason to Francesca why she’s being denied.”

Cruz, up for re-election on Nov. 5, suspected that Booker’s objection stemmed from his desire to help Cruz's opponent, Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, in their statewide contest. Booker is a longtime supporter of Allred.

“The obvious inference is that this objection is being made because we’ve got an election in less than six weeks,”Cruz said.

Cruz noted that his bill featured some of the same language as another bill supported by Booker, The Shield Act.