Broadband Breakfast on December 4, 2024 - Permitting on Federal Lands

Securing permits on federal lands has often been a slow and complex process.

As BEAD funding moves from planning into on-the-ground deployment, the spotlight is now on a crucial component: permitting on federal lands. Securing permits on federal lands has often been a slow and complex process. Concerns are mounting that delays on the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program could hold back progress. Which permitting requirements present challenges for BEAD? How can federal agencies better coordinate to expedite broadband deployment while maintaining proper oversight? What role can state broadband offices play in facilitating smoother permitting processes?

Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

