Broadband Breakfast on January 28, 2025 - The FCC and Tech Policy in 2026

Broadband Breakfast on January 28, 2025 - The FCC and Tech Policy in 2026

Whether independent or executive, the Federal Communications Commission shapes America's digital landscape through spectrum allocation, broadband oversight, and emerging technology regulation. It may also have a role in the artificial intelligence executive order issued by President Trump on December 11. Our panel will analyze the tech policy in 2026 in light of the FCC’s current communications priorities. 

Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

How to Log in CHAT.BroadbandBreakfast.com

  • Look for the email from Broadband Breakfast with the subject line, “Sign in to Broadband Breakfast.” Click the orange button that says, “Sign in now.”
    • OR - Go to https://broadbandbreakfast.com and click on “Sign in” in the upper right hand corner. Type in your email address. You will get an email from Broadband Breakfast with the subject line, “Secure sign in link for Broadband Breakfast.” Click the orange button that says “Sign in to Broadband Breakfast.”
  • Once you click that link for the first time, you will get another email from Broadband Breakfast that reads, “Your temporary login code is XXXXXX”
  • Navigate to the “Community” in the upper left-hand spot of the top navigation bar.
  • You will see the event in the “BroadbandLive Events” space, at https://chat.broadbandbreakfast.com/c/broadbandlive-events/
