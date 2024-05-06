Broadband Breakfast on May 22, 2024 – Digital Skills Training

Sign in Subscribe
The workforce landscape is undergoing a profound transformation; how can organizations and educational institutions keep pace?

In an era marked by technological leaps and digital revolutions, the workforce landscape is undergoing a profound transformation. How can organizations and educational institutions design curricula that not only keep pace with technological advancements but also anticipate future trends? What strategies can be employed to bridge the digital divide and foster a diverse, inclusive workforce equipped with the skills needed to thrive in the digital age?

