Broadband Breakfast on September 4, 2024 - Kids and Social Media

After much back-and-forth, the Senate overwhelmingly passed two bills aimed at protecting kids on social media. KOSA and COPPA 2.0 would require social media companies to implement more robust safeguards for young users, but critics warn they could end up stifling free speech and stirring up a nest of privacy issues. As these bills head to the House, their fate remains uncertain. What's changed since the last go-round, and will it be enough to push them through? If passed, what impacts would they have on the digital landscape as a whole?

Dr. Scott Babwah Brennen , Head of AI and Online Expression Policy, Center on Technology Policy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Tyler Martinez, Senior Attorney, National Taxpayers Union Foundation

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Dr. Scott Babwah Brennen is the Head of AI and Online Expression Policy at the Center on Technology Policy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a consultant on technology policy issues. He holds a doctorate in Media and Communication.

Tyler Martinez is a Senior Attorney at the Taxpayer Defense Center at National Taxpayers Union Foundation. Prior to his work at NTUF, he was a First Amendment litigator and Executive Editor of the Journal on Telecommunications and High Technology Law (now the Colorado Tech Journal).

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.