Cable ISP Trade Group: FCC Data Highlights Broadband Expansion

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2024 – Data provided by the top federal communications agency has highlighted the progress that providers have made in connecting every American to the internet during a recent 12-month period.

NCTA – The Internet and Television Association, noted in a Nov. 25 article that new Federal Communications Commission data showed considerable growth in broadband access across the country, particularly in rural areas.

In the article, NCTA cited data that the number of locations served with broadband access at 100 * 20 Mbps or higher had increased by 2.6 million nationwide between June 2023 and June 2024, while cable broadband has expanded to 1.1 million new locations.

About 2.1 million of the locations added were rural. Cable broadband added 700,000 rural locations.

Data on broadband expansion can be found online through the FCC’s Broadband Data Collection System .