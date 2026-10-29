Carr Confident Courts Will Back FCC on Cell Phone Jamming in State Prisons

💡 ■ Putin Calls Elon Musk ‘a Real Genius’ at Tech Event in Moscow

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■ Carr Taps Trusty to Oversee Rollout of U.S. Cyber Trust Mark

■ FCC to Open New Front in War on Robocalling

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■ Rep. Moolenaar Supports Tighter FCC Oversight of China Gear

Jamming: FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said the FCC will vote Nov. 19 on final rules that would, for the first time, allow state and federal prisons and jails to jam contraband cellphones. Carr announced the proposal during an Oct. 28 event in Arkansas, joining Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin. “We’ve seen now examples where prisoners are using cell phones to pressure and coerce people into engaging in all sorts of lurid, illegal acts with young children, and have videos of that sent inside a prison,” Carr said at a Little Rock press conference. “I think the general public has not been aware of the scope and scale of the contraband problem.” (More after paywall)