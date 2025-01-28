Carr Ends Biden-Era Plan For Broadband Environmental Regulations
Proposal would have required more environmental checks on cell tower construction.
Rural broadband infrastructure projects to connect thousands.
Chairman announced four acting leaders to key positions with the agency.
Ziply Fiber also saw operations suspended in Sammamish, Wash.
A White House memo directed agencies to pause all grant spending until Feb. 10.