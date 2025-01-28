Carr Ends Biden-Era Plan For Broadband Environmental Regulations

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2025 – The FCC continues its agenda to reverse regulations and plans put in place by the Biden administration.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr issued a statement Tuesday announcing that he will be removing “additional, needless, and onerous environmental reviews” that have been under consideration at the FCC since 2022. The plans would have made broadband providers follow stricter environmental guidelines in order to build new cell towers.

This action from Carr aligns with the Trump Administrations policy agenda of removing environmental protections hindering American industry.