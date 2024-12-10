Sign in Subscribe
Spectrum

CCIA Raises Alarm Over T-Mobile, UScellular Merger

Trade group concerned about market consolidation, higher consumer bills.

Jericho Casper

2 min read
Photo of CCIA's Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Stephanie Joyce.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2024 – Another influential voice has raised concerns over T-Mobile’s proposed $4.4 billion acquisition of UScellular. 

The Computer & Communications Industry Association urged the Federal Communications Commission on Monday to carefully evaluate the deal, warning that the deal could lead to higher consumer prices — a sign that the merger does not serve the public interest. 

CCIA’s comments noted that since T-Mobile acquired Sprint in 2020, wireless prices have risen despite promises to the contrary. “Earlier this year T-Mobile notified its users of significant rate increases for a number of legacy calling plans,” wrote Stephanie Joyce, CCIA’s senior vice president, in the filing

