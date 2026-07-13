Charter Planning to Lay Off 107 Engineers, Managers in Missouri

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2026 – Charter is set to lay off 107 workers from its Town, and Country, Missouri operations center.

Charter’s network operations unit at the location is being shut down Sept. 8, but a spokesperson said in an email other teams at the same facility won’t be affected.

Mike Shehl, Charter’s vice president of HR, said in a letter to Missouri’s workforce development office that “this action is expected to be permanent.” He said the unit was not unionized.

Shehl’s letter said 88 engineers and 19 managers were being laid off.

The spokesperson said the work was being outsourced to French IT consulting firm Capgemini. The laid off workers will be offered a “comparable role” with the French firm at the same location for at least the next eight months, they said.

Charter earlier this year closed a 300-person call center in Appleton, Wisc., transitioning the work to other centers in the United States. It also laid off 1,200 people at the end of last year , which reportedly did not include sales or service employees.

Like other big ISPs, Charter has been reducing its workforce. Annual filings put the company’s headcount at 91,900 full-time employees at the end of 2025 , down 2,600 from the previous year. In 2024 the cable operator reduced its total employees by 6,600.

The company’s call center workforce is entirely U.S.-based, and Charter committed to onshore Cox’s call centers, among other things, in exchange for federal approval of its $34.5 billion acquisition.

That deal will create the largest ISP in the country. A judge at the California Public Utilities Commission, the last of all the various agencies that need to review the deal, is recommending the state approve the transfer.

The proposed decision noted concerns about potential layoffs, and would require the company to submit annual reports on its in-state workforce for four years.