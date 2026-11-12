Cogeco’s Welo ISP Expands into Florida and South Carolina

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2026 - Welo is expanding into Florida and South Carolina.

Welo, the home-internet provider backed by Cogeco Communications, has launched in Greater Miami and South Carolina. The company says the move is part of its broader expansion into Florida and South Carolina, following launches in Ohio, New Hampshire, and Connecticut.

Welo is positioning itself against traditional ISPs with three headline promises: guaranteed lifetime pricing, no long-term contracts or early-termination penalties, and an all-digital customer experience with 24/7 chat support from the U.S.-based team. Customers can sign up online in minutes and avoid hidden equipment fees, according to the company.

To mark the Florida launch, Welo is offering three fixed-rate plans: 300 Mbps for $30 per month, 600 Mbps for $35 per month, and 1 Gbps for $40 per month. The company says these introductory rates will remain locked in for the life of the service, with no promotional-expiration dates or renegotiation.

Welo is also using a referral incentive to drive adoption: when a customer shares a unique referral code and the referred person activates service, both accounts receive a $100 credit after 60 days.

“At Welo we believe customers should be in complete control of their bills,” said Steve Newsome, the company’s head of marketing. “That means straightforward internet pricing that will never go up.”

Welo says service is now available across Florida, with Greater Miami as the latest focal point of its expansion. Interested residents can check availability and sign up through the company’s website.

Cogeco is based in Montreal, Canada.